350,000 Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLTSU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $495,000.

OTCMKTS BLTSU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

