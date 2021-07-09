Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.44 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 90,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $9,149,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.25 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

