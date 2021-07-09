Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 184,199 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,199 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

