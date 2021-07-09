Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $2.34 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of AMG opened at $170.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $176.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

