Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $2,184.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,184.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,936.68 on Tuesday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,809.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 142.9% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

