BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $749,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,998,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $399,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of WALDU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

