BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMIVU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth $3,961,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIVU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.