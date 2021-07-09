BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 250,000 FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $18,044,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% during the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $881,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of FGNA stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

