BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.96 Million in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $3,943,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $3,233,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $1,730,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $3,459,000.

ARKIU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

