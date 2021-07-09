Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 10,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after buying an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $605.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.70. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.29 and a 12-month high of $607.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $288.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

