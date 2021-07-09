Enjin Coin Market Cap Hits $964.11 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $964.11 million and approximately $171.15 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

