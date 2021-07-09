Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target at $30.50

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.36.

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $324,266.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after buying an additional 49,154 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,042 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

