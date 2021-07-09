Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after buying an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,420 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $320.40 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.53 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.39. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

