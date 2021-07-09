Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 87.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,741,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $242.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

