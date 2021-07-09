UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $15.51 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $74,646,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $65,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,801,000 after acquiring an additional 368,533 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $29,694,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $28,514,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.97. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

