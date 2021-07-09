Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 300,753 VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 300,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in VEON by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,074,000 after buying an additional 7,698,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 840,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,813 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $9,055,000. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

VEON stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. VEON Ltd. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.20.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

