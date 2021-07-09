Brokerages Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) PT at $79.36

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.