Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

