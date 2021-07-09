MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded at TheStreet

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSM. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

