Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

HPP stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $148,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $103,015,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.