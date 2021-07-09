Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Price Target at $93.25

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,945 shares of company stock worth $3,191,946. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

