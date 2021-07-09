CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.62. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

