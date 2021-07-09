Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of SCMWY opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.17.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
