Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of SCMWY opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.