Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 487,009 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.45% of Triumph Bancorp worth $47,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.