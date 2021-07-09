Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,684 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Discover Financial Services worth $51,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.29. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

