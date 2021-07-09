Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 24,923 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $49,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. FIL Ltd raised its position in D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.48.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.