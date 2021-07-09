Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.89. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $281.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

