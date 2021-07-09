Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,276,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $105.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43. FMC Co. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

