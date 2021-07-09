Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total transaction of $18,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,458 shares of company stock valued at $399,025,634 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $322.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.89 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.