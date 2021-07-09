Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 691.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 90,353 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter.

FTSD opened at $94.89 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $97.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11.

