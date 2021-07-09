Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,976,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.80 and a 52-week high of $114.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

