Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of American Campus Communities worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $49.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.