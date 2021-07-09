Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

ATR stock opened at $139.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.