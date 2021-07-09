Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 66.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.