Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $606,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.16. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

