Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,430 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.92 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

