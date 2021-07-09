Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,648 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

