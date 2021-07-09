VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

