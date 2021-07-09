Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,705 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $175.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

