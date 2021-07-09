Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 119.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,333 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3,187.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.28 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.