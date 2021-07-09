Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.57% of Murphy USA worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $912,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.61 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.07.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

