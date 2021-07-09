Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 160,048 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160,048 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $23,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $3,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Apollo Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 50.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AINV stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 73.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

