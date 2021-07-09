Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639,892 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Colfax worth $23,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFX. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

NYSE CFX opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

