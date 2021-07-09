Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

