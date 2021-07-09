Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 10,911 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of The Toro worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 47.2% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Toro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91. The Toro Company has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.