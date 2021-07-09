Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,738 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Lyft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $181,898,000 after acquiring an additional 621,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock worth $11,345,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

