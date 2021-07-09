Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $249,000 in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REI stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $275.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.50.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

