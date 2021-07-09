185,500 Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 185,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,295,000 after buying an additional 394,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,908,000 after buying an additional 390,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

SHO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

