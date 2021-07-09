FIL Ltd Acquires 8,825 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 17,303.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,883,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $312.20 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.40.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

