Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $71.32 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,963 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $71,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $46,700,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.